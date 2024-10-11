New CEO, Credit Guarantee Payout Turn Brokerages Buoyant On Bandhan Bank

With the detailed forensic audit at Bandhan Bank Ltd. by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Co. now complete, and the RBI approval of the leadership change at the bank, brokerages are bullish on outlook for the bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. said on Thursday that it will receive a payout of Rs 314.68 crore from the NCGTC following the completion of a forensic audit. The revised amount considers exclusion of certain accounts which have been adjusted from the claim, the bank said.

Besides, the bank has also received an approval from the Reserve Bank of India to appoint banking industry veteran Partha Sengupta as its next chief executive officer and managing director, according to a separate statement to the exchanges.