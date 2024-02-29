Bandhan Bank Looks At Growing Its Micro-LAP Portfolio

Bandhan Bank Ltd. is focusing on increasing its small and micro loans against property, according to Chief Operating Officer Ratan Kumar Kesh.

"We have a very small book of micro LAP loans, but we intend to grow that portfolio because there is an opportunity to fulfill customer requirements, and also add one more product (LAP) and grow that product in our kitty," Kesh told NDTV Profit.

Micro LAP loans are secured loans that can be utilised by customers to meet their personal or business needs. The collateral of small and micro loans against property can be either residential or commercial property. The property can either be self occupied, rented or mixed-used.

Out of the overall housing loan portfolio of about Rs 28,000 crore, the micro-housing loan portfolio stands at around Rs 400 crore, including micro-LAP, at Bandhan Bank now.

"We are witnessing an increasing demand for our housing loan products, including for the Micro LAP, in several geographies, especially after the rise in the digital footprint of cash flows," the bank said in response to a separate email query.

The average ticket size of the micro LAP loans is Rs 6–8 lakh with a maturity of eight to 10 years, Kesh said. The average loan-to-value ratio on these loans is 50%, indicating the extent of risk on the book. The rate of interest ranges between 14–16%, depending on the type of security, cash flow visibility, bureau score and previous repayment track record.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India increased credit risk weights on unsecured consumer credit in November, specifically on personal loans and credit card loans. This resulted in a major hit to banks' capital adequacy as banks have to set aside additional capital against such loans.

However, the RBI did not increase credit risk weights on home loans, education loans, vehicle loans, microfinance and gold loans.

As of Dec. 31, Bandhan Bank's capital adequacy ratio fell by 130 basis points on a sequential basis to 17.9%. The private sector bank, which has a large portfolio of microfinance loans, has 6,245 branches and banking units spread across the country, with nearly half of the presence in the eastern region.

"We have (the) deepest presence across this segment where people do not necessarily have access to housing loans and LAP in the manner metro and Tier-2 cities have. Many of these customers do have these requirements and they don't fit into normal credit underwriting models," Kesh said.