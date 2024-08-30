Balmer Lawrie Targets Rs 6,000 Crore Revenue By 2030

Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Co. is aiming at a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore by 2030 and is in the process of engaging a consultant to prepare a comprehensive growth plan, a top official said on Friday. The company, which operates across several business verticals, including grease and lubricants, industrial packaging, logistics and travel and vacations (T&V), has a current revenue of Rs 2,400 crore.