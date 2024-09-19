Balkrishna Industries Commissions Carbon Material Plant

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. has commissioned a plant for advanced carbon material, which has a capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes per annum, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The plan to set up the plant was disclosed by Balkrishna Industries in February 2021. The company had then stated that its board has given the nod to enhance the installed capacity of carbon from 1.15 lakh MTPA to 2 lakh MTPA, including 30,000 MTPA of high-value advanced carbon material.

The project was expected to be completed by the first half of financial year 2022–23, and the estimated capex cost of the project was seen up to Rs 650 crore.