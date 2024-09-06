NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBajaj's General Insurance Unit Pips Life Insurance Arm In Premium Collection For August
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj's General Insurance Unit Pips Life Insurance Arm In Premium Collection For August

While Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's premium was Rs 1,736 crore, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's figure was at Rs 953 crore for August month.

06 Sep 2024, 09:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Unsplash)

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.'s unlisted insurance subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co., have reported their insurance premium figures for August.

According to a filing submitted to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance underwrote a gross direct premium of Rs 1,736 crore for August. The cumulative gross direct premium for the period from April to August stands at Rs 8,868 crore.

As for Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, its collection in new business premiums totalled to Rs 953 crore for August. From April to August, the life insurance arm registered total new business premiums of Rs 4,688 crore.

Shares of the company closed 0.42% lower at Rs 1,857.15 per share, compared to a 1.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Review - Life Insurance Business Sluggish; Health Insurance Drives Growth: DRChoksey

Opinion
Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Review - Life Insurance Business Sluggish; Health Insurance Drives Growth: DRChoksey
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT