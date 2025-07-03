Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Updates: AUM Rises 24%, Loan Assets Grow
The Bajaj Group non-banking financial company recorded a gross disbursement of Rs 14,640 crore for the quarter.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. reported a rise in assets under management in the quarter ended June 2025, as per a quarterly business update released on Thursday.
The lender's assets under management as of the June quarter saw an advance of 24% to stand at Rs 1.2 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 97,071 crore in the same quarter during the preceding fiscal.
Loan assets of the Bajaj Group non-banking financial company stood at Rs 1 lakh crore, up from the Rs 85,283 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Bajaj Housing Finance recorded a gross disbursement of Rs 14,640 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 12,004 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2025.
Bajaj Housing had recently been in focus as UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a 'neutral' rating and a price target of Rs 135. UBS had forecast a 24% AUM CAGR over fiscals 2025 to 2027, but flagged limited scope to change the loan mix and expected return on assets to be range-bound.
UBS highlighted Bajaj Housing Finance's optimised AUM mix, with reduced home loans and increasing high-yield segments, such as developer financing and lease rental discounting. However, the brokerage does not expect further gains from a mix change due to the cyclical nature and risk involved in the construction business.
Shares of the company ended marginally lower at Rs 121.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.19% dip in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.