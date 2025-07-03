Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Updates: AUM Rises 24%, Loan Assets Grow

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. reported a rise in assets under management in the quarter ended June 2025, as per a quarterly business update released on Thursday.

The lender's assets under management as of the June quarter saw an advance of 24% to stand at Rs 1.2 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 97,071 crore in the same quarter during the preceding fiscal.

Loan assets of the Bajaj Group non-banking financial company stood at Rs 1 lakh crore, up from the Rs 85,283 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bajaj Housing Finance recorded a gross disbursement of Rs 14,640 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 12,004 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2025.