Bajaj Holdings Board Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 65 Per Share
The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as Sept. 25.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.'s board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for the financial year ended March 2025. The company will pay its shareholders Rs 723 crore, as per calculations.
The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as Sept. 25. The payment will be made to shareholders on or around Oct. 10, according to an exchange filing.
This year's interim dividend is lower than the Rs 110 given in the past two years.
Bajaj Holdings is a holding and investment company and earns income through dividends, interest and gains on investment held. The company has a stake of 39.03% and 34.22% in group companies Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd., respectively.
The Pune-based firm has been registered as a non-banking financial company with the Reserve Bank of India and is classified as a 'Systemically Important Non-deposit taking NBFC' as per regulations.
Shares of Bajaj Holdings advanced as much as 1.6% intraday to Rs 10,481 apiece. The scrip was trading 0.18% higher at Rs 10,322.9 by 1:35 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.33% higher.
It has risen 45% in the last 12 months and 32% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 56.