Bajaj Holdings Board Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 65 Per Share

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.'s board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for the financial year ended March 2025. The company will pay its shareholders Rs 723 crore, as per calculations.

The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as Sept. 25. The payment will be made to shareholders on or around Oct. 10, according to an exchange filing.

This year's interim dividend is lower than the Rs 110 given in the past two years.