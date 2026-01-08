Bajaj Finserv Ends Insurance JV With Allianz Group In Rs 21,400-Crore Deal

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. on Thursday ended its 24-year joint venture with German financial services major Allianz SE after acquiring their 23% stake in two insurance subsidiaries for Rs 21,390 crore.

The Bajaj Group bought out Allianz's stake in Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance for Rs 12,190 crore and Rs 9,200 crore, respectively.

The acquisition takes the ownership of the Mumbai-based conglomerate in both insurance companies to 97% from 74%, giving Bajaj Finserv complete control of the insurance companies with 75% stake, according to a statement.

The transfer of Allianz’s remaining 3% stake is expected to be completed by July through a proposed buyback of shares by the insurance companies, subject to applicable law and necessary approvals.

If the buyback is completed, the stake of Bajaj Finserv is expected to go up to approximately 77.3%, the statement added.