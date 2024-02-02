Bajaj Finance To Buy 7% Stake In Firm Engaged In Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

Bajaj Finance Ltd. will acquire a 7% stake on a fully diluted basis in RMBS Development Co. for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is an opportunity to penetrate and support the development of the residential mortgage-backed securities market, the Bajaj Group NBFC said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The shares will be acquired at a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. The all-cash deal will be completed on or before the end of March this year.

Residential mortgage-backed securities are debt-based assets backed by the interest paid on residential loans.