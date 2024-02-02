Bajaj Finance To Buy 7% Stake In Firm Engaged In Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBajaj Finance To Buy 7% Stake In Firm Engaged In Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
02 Feb 2024, 10:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Finance website. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bajaj Finance website. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Bajaj Finance Ltd. will acquire a 7% stake on a fully diluted basis in RMBS Development Co. for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is an opportunity to penetrate and support the development of the residential mortgage-backed securities market, the Bajaj Group NBFC said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The shares will be acquired at a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. The all-cash deal will be completed on or before the end of March this year.

Residential mortgage-backed securities are debt-based assets backed by the interest paid on residential loans.

The entity will act as a market intermediary in the segment for the following purposes:

  • Facilitating investment/issuance/trade of RMBS.

  • Extend credit enhancement (including second-loss credit enhancement) for RMBS transactions.

  • Provide liquidity support in the secondary market for RMBS transactions.

  • Set up an information repository for RMBS transactions.

  • Develop standards and guidelines to ensure the standardisation of RMBS transactions.

  • Create securitisation documents for RMBS transactions.

  • Leverage a platform to enable price discovery for RMBS transactions, where ecosystem participants come together and finalise the securitisation of RMBS transactions.

  • Provide warehouse financing and related advisory and structuring services.

Shares of Bajaj Finance closed 1.54% higher at Rs 6,847.70 apiece on Friday, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.61% advance in the BSE Sensex.

