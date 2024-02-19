Bajaj Finance, HDFC Group Behind Most Spam Calls: Survey

Bajaj Finance and HDFC Group top the list of the two biggest pesky callers, according to a survey report by Local Circles.

Out of over 12,000 responses, 40% said that they receive the highest number of unsolicited calls from Bajaj Finance. Moreover, 15% indicated HDFC Life Insurance, 12% indicated HDFC Bank, and 4% indicated Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to the survey report.

Furthermore, 60% of respondents said that they receive three or more spam calls on average every day in the past 12 months.

However, this has dipped from 66% in February 2023. "The dip, though marginal, is encouraging as it shows that proper implementation of the TRAI directive can bring about further improvement in containing spam calls to mobile subscribers," the report said.