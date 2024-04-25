Bajaj Finance Announces Rs 36 Per Share Dividend For FY24

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 36 per share for the financial year 2024, pending approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid on or about July 26 or 27.

The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are eligible has been set as June 21, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company paid Rs 30 as a final dividend in June last year for FY23.

Bajaj Finance's net profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company's standalone bottom line increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 3,402 crore for the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged a net profit of Rs 3,785.3 crore.