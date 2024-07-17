"Bajaj Electricals' MD and CEO, Anuj Poddar, has tendered his resignation, the company said in a statement.Consumer electronics company Bajaj Electricals, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anuj Poddar, has tendered his resignation to explore an external opportunity.The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation and decided to relieve him of his duties on Sept. 30, 2024, the exchange filing said. 'The Board also expressed and placed on record its appreciation and gratitude for Anuj Poddar’s contributions to the Company during his tenure and conveyed him best wishes for his future endeavours,' it added.The company had reported a decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.31 crore in the January–March 2024 quarter, with revenue impacted by weakness in appliances and general trade..Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results: Net Down 43.4% To Rs 29 Crore"