Bajaj Auto's Q2 Result Shows Market Share Is Down But EV, CNG Business In Focus

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported strong quarterly numbers with revenue and Ebitda growing 22% and 24% respectively, with a one-time impairment impacting profitability. Despite this one time hit on standalone numbers, profits grew 9% compared to last year. But the commentary for festival demand for Navratri and Dussehra has been subdued for the industry and much below analyst estimates, with the stock falling in trade on Thursday.

The management focused on the electric and CNG businesses across the two-wheeler and three-wheeler businesses. Both these businesses have blossomed to play a major role in overall sales and financials, with Nuvama anticipating a 20% contribution from EVs and CNG for Bajaj Auto's overall sales volumes.

Here is a look at what the next few years could look like for these businesses.