Bajaj Auto's Board To Consider Buyback Proposal On Jan. 8

Bajaj Auto Ltd. said on Wednesday its board of directors will consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting on Jan. 8.The last buyback issue period was from July 4 to Oct. 10, 2022, with a size of around Rs 2,500 crore at a price of Rs 4,600 per share. It represented 9.61% of total paid-up share capital.
Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped as much as 5.92% to an all-time high of Rs 7,059.85 on the NSE. This compares with a 0.70% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.