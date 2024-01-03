Bajaj Auto's Board To Consider Buyback Proposal On Jan. 8

Bajaj Auto Ltd. said on Wednesday its board of directors will consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting on Jan. 8.

The last buyback issue period was from July 4 to Oct. 10, 2022, with a size of around Rs 2,500 crore at a price of Rs 4,600 per share. It represented 9.61% of total paid-up share capital.