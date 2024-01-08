Bajaj Auto To Buy Back Shares Worth Rs 4,000 Crore At Rs 10,000 Apiece

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Monday a Rs 4,000-crore buyback, in what is the second such share repurchase by the Pulsar-maker in as many years.

The Pune-based automaker plans to buy back as many as 40 lakh shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, at Rs 10,000 apiece, for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

In volume terms, the buyback is 1.41% of the total number of equity shares of the company. In value terms, it represents 16.33% and 14.49% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, respectively, as on March 31, 2023.

This is the second such share buyback Bajaj Auto has undertaken in the past couple of years. In July 2022, the company bought back shares worth Rs 2,500 crore at Rs 4,600 apiece. The repurchase was done through the open market route.

Bajaj Auto’s stock closed 0.25% higher at Rs 6,985.70 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.93% decline in the benchmark Sensex.