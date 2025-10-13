Bajaj Auto To Announce Q2 FY26 Results On November 7

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 7, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

“This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, 7 November 2025, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The Company will submit the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025, immediately after the Board Meeting on 7 November 2025, i.e. within a period of 45 days from the end of the quarter of the said financial year 2025-26, the company said.

Further, In line with regulatory requirements, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 01 October 2025 to Sunday, 09 November 2025 (both days inclusive), for the designated persons along with their immediate relatives as per the Company’s Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended. "The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the same," it said.

In the first quarter of FY26 the company reported a rise of 5.4% in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore, compared to Rs 1,988 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Bajaj Group company broadly met Bloomberg estimates in terms of financials in the quarter-under-review.

The leading domestic two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer's topline or revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal rose 5.5% to Rs 12,584 crore compared to Rs 11,928 crore in the year-ago period.