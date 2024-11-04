Strong Festive Sales Give Confidence Of 6–8% Annual Growth For Industry: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

Sharma, in conversation with NDTV Profit's Tamanna Inamdar, decoded the festive sales numbers, comparing festive retail sales from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31 this year to when it fell between Oct. 15 and Nov. 12 last year.

"This frame has been a smashing for us as well as the industry, particularly last two weeks," he said, adding that festive sales could have gone worse.

"I think customers coming back in such strong numbers indicates that after the dip, which is expected in November and December, things should be looking good, back to 6–8% annual growth for industry," he said.

At the same time, festive season did start slow as run-up to Dusshera was a bit slow and we exited Q2 slower, Sharma said, attributing this to the company's lower annual growth industry outlook of 5-6%.