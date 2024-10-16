Bajaj Auto, L&T Tech, Crisil, Mphasis Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimate

Bajaj Auto Ltd., L&T Technology Services, Crisil Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Analyst estimates show that Bajaj Auto is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,201 crore and revenue of Rs 13253 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 2,689 crore and an Ebitda margin of 20.3%.

L&T Technology Services is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 333 crore and Rs 2570 crore in the top line, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 413 crore and Ebitda margin at 16.10%.

Crisil is estimated to report a profit of Rs 159 crore and a revenue of Rs 790 crore.

Mphasis is expected to report a top line of Rs 3,516 crore and a bottom line of Rs 416 crore. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 537 crore and an Ebitda margin of 15.30%, according to Bloomberg estimates.