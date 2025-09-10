Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Posts Rs 2,063-Crore Premium In August

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, subsidiaries of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. on Wednesday announced their provisional figures for August 2025.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 2,063.2 crore for August, according to provisional figures released by the company on Wednesday in its business update.

Its gross direct premium underwritten for the period up to August 2025, was at Rs 9,335.6 crore.

The total new business premium for Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance stood at Rs crore for August. The individual single premium was recorded at Rs 64.90 crore, while the individual non-single premium stood at Rs 553.75 crore.

The group single premium was at Rs 782.44 crore, and the group yearly renewable premium stood at Rs 83.79 crore, it said. The company's total premium for the April–June period stood at Rs 4,952.59 crore. Its total premium for April was at Rs 1,484.88 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv closed 0.63% higher at Rs 2,038.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.42% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 11.71% in the last 12 months and 29.98% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, nine have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 4.8%.