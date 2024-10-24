Bachchan Family Expands Real Estate Portfolio With Mulund Property Acquisition

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are in the spotlight with their latest real estate investment, purchasing properties worth Rs 24.95 crore in the highly sought-after Mulund West suburb of Mumbai.

The newly acquired apartments are part of Oberoi Realty's premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK units.

The Bachchan family has acquired a total of 10 apartments. The deal also included two dedicated car parking spaces for each apartment, with a total stamp duty of Rs. 1.50 crore incurred. Abhishek Bachchan purchased six of the apartments for Rs. 14.77 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan acquired the remaining four.

This latest purchase marks a significant addition to the family's real estate investments. Since 2020, the Bachchan duo has reportedly accounted for over 25% of celebrity property transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, accumulating approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property with an estimated investment of Rs. 219 crore.

They have invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone, with a portfolio that includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East).

In addition to their residential investments, Amitabh Bachchan has also acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. plot in Ayodhya for around Rs 14.5 crore, developed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

"I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart... I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," Bachchan said.

Furthermore, the Bachchan family office is reportedly making strategic moves in the corporate sector, having picked up a minor stake in the IPO-bound food delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy, purchasing shares from employees and early investors.