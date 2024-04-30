Azim Syed Appointed As RHI Magnesita India's CFO

Parmod Sagar, Managing Director & CEO of RHI Magnesita India Ltd, stated, "We welcome Azim to our leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investor Relations Officer. His vast experience and expertise will play a key role in driving our financial strategies and further strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in the region." A subsidiary of Vienna-based RHI Magensita, RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass.