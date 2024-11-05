Azad Engineering To Supply Majority Of Mitsubishi Order From New Plant

Azad Engineering Ltd. is developing an independent plant to fulfil the new order from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Whole-time Director Vishnu Malpani told NDTV Profit that the new plant is expected to be ready in the next two quarters.

The engineering and technology solutions provider had on Sunday announced that it won a long-term contract and price agreement from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that involves supplying highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines. The first phase of the order is valued at about Rs 700 crore.

“We are building a plant for Mitsubishi that should be ready in about two quarters. In the next three to four quarters, we should start generating revenue out of the contract we have signed," Malpani said.

“This is in conjunction with the independent plant we are building for them (Mistibushi). They are trying to essentially block our capacity and give us visibility over the next five years so that we can invest ahead of the curve,” he added.