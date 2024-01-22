Ayodhya To Surpass Mecca, Vatican As Global Spiritual Tourism Hotspot: Jefferies

With the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the small ancient town of Ayodhya is set to surpass Mecca and Vatican City in tourist footfalls, according to Jefferies.

The grand opening of the temple comes with a large economic impact as India gets a new hotspot that could attract 50 million tourists a year, the research firm said in a Jan. 21 note. That's higher than a combined 30 million that Vatican and Mecca see in a year.

A $10-billion makeover comprising a new airport, revamped railway station, township, and improved road connectivity will likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities, Jefferies said, adding that it can also set a "template for infra-driven growth for tourism".

The temple will boost the position of Uttar Pradesh, already the second biggest draw among tourists in India, on the country's map. And it complements growing foreign investments into tourism, even though the country ranks below several large economies on the sector's contribution to GDP, which stands at 6.8%.

Ayodhya's rise on India's tourism circuit will boost business for SpiceJet Ltd., Akasa Air Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Indian Hotels Co., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., among others, according to Jefferies.