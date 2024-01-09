Ayodhya Ram Mandir: These Stocks Stand To Gain After Inauguration

The hospitality sector in and around Ayodhya is expected to boom on potential growth in tourism after the opening of the temple and future investments.

Praveg Ltd.'s stock has risen over 70.59% in the past month. The company has built a resort at Ayodhya, which will start operations on Jan. 15. Around 75% of the resort's occupancy has already been pre-booked.

Luxury hotel chains like Indian Hotels Co., ITC Ltd., and EIH Ltd. also stand to gain from their planned hotel openings in the area. ITC is opening a seven-star property, 12 km from the temple. Meanwhile, IHCL is building Vivanta and Ginger-branded hotels, bringing the first branded hospitality experience to the city.

Shares of ITC have risen 2.81% in the past month, while those of IHCL have gained 3.78% during the period.