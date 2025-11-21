Axis Bank To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs

Business NewsBusinessAxis Bank To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs
This is part of the bank's board-approved Rs 35,000 crore fundraising plan via the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis.

21 Nov 2025, 08:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
This is part of Axis Bank's board-approved Rs 35,000 crore fundraising plan via the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Friday said it plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long-term Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

