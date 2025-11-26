Axis Bank Approves Fund Raise Worth Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs

The board of directors of Axis Bank Ltd. on Wednesday approved plan to raise Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.

The company approved the allotment of 5 lakh paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable and long-term NCDs worth Rs 1 lakh each, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The NCDs are rated "AAA/Stable" by Crisil Rating Ltd. and India Ratings & Research Pvt. The tenure for the NCDs has been set at 10 years with a coupon of 7.27% per annum. The interest will be payable annually on Nov. 24 each year till maturity of the debentures, the company added.

This is part of the bank's board-approved Rs 35,000 crore fundraising plan via the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Axis Bank's net profit fell 24% to Rs 5,090 crore - a nine-quarter low. Profit numbers missed the estimate of Rs 5,838 crore, as projected by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.



Impact on net profit, though, was largely on account of a one-time standard asset provisioning of Rs 1,230 crore.

Provisions and contingencies of the bank surged sharply by 61% to Rs 3,547 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 2,204.09 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.