Earnings Growth Likely To Lag For Rest Of Current Fiscal, Says Axis' Shreyash Devalkar

The overall growth trajectory across sectors is expected to slow down in the remaining quarters of the current financial year, according to Shreyash Devalkar, head of equity at Axis Asset Management Co.

While speaking to NDTV Profit, Devalkar highlighted that the market has been struggling with sluggish topline growth across the board but saw some recovery due to higher margins.

"Now we are entering the quarters where the base effect of margin expansion is expected to fail slightly. Overall earnings growth for the market is expected to be lower," he said.

Devalkar noted that valuations across sectors are high. “In the last 4–6 months, markets moved to perceived cheaper segments like IT, pharma and FMCG as such. However, there is also the earnings growth, which is not that great and we have seen rerating in those stocks,” he added.

The analyst projected that the markets are headed towards consolidation. “All in all, the observation is that large caps are cheap but with lesser growth. Mid and small caps are way expensive but with better growth. In that context, in such a market, we have seen that historically it leads to consolidation in the market. This pattern has been observed in the market over the past 3–4 months,” he said.