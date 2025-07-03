AWL Agri Q1 Updates: Revenue Up 21%, Volumes Fall 4%

AWL Agri Business Ltd. recorded a 4% year-on-year volume decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to a press release from the company on Thursday.

The decline was led by the rice category amid muted consumer demand, strategic consolidation of regional rice operations, winding down of G2G rice sales and fluctuations in edible oil prices, it said.

The company, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd., saw a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue from the previous year.

The company saw a strong volume growth, with edible oils contributing 60%, followed by industry's essentials contributing 23% to the company's volume, and food and FMCG sectors contributing 17%.

Revenue from alternate channels, such as modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce and e-business-to-business, crossed Rs 3,900 crore, the company reported.

Its quick commerce sales volume saw notable growth of more than 75% year-on-year in the quarter ended June.

Edible oil volume fell 2% year-on-year due to continued pressure on palm oil sales. Except for palm oil, branded volumes saw low single-digit growth, supported by strong performance in mustard oil.

The food and fast-moving consumer goods segment saw a 2% decline. The G2G business that involved rice sales to the government-appointed export agencies was largely discontinued after the third quarter and generated Rs 316 crore in the last financial year. The consolidation of the company's branded regional rice (non-basmati) business was an additional drag.

Industry essentials rose 9% year-on-year on the back of de-oiled cake business. The segment crossed Rs 2,000 crore revenue milestone in the quarter ended June. Revenue in GD foods continued to rise at a high single-digit rate year-over-year.