Awfis Space Solutions Is IIFL's Top Bet In Flexi Workspaces As It Initiates Coverage

IIFL Securities Ltd. has initiated coverage on Awfis Space Solutions with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 920 per share, implying an upside potential of 45% from the current market price, citing it as the only listed pure play in the flexible workspaces segment.

Awfis' unique position in the industry, combined with strong growth prospects, has led IIFL to forecast a 33% compound annual growth rate in seat additions over the next few years, nearly doubling its capacity by fiscal 2027.

The company listed on the exchanges on May 30 at Rs 435 apiece. The stock has risen over 4% on Monday and the day's high is 63.4% higher than its listing price.