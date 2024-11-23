Awfis Space Solutions CMD Expects Revenue Of NSE Contract To Be Spread Over FY25 And FY26

Awfis Space Solutions Chairman and Managing Director Amit Ramani said that the recently-signed NSE contract will contribute towards the company's revenue this financial year as well as FY2025–26.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Ramani said that the contract was one of the largest that Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. had signed in the managed-office space segment.

On Nov. 12, the company had announced via a press release that it had won a mandate from the NSE to design, build and manage an office space for the stock exchange at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

According to the agreement, Awfis will provide services for two floors spanning 1.65 lakh square feet at the 10-storey Adani Inspire building in BKC.

Awfis already operates a co-working centre in the building, and with this new deal, it expands its footprint with additional two centres, the press release had stated.