Awaiting Policy Framework Promoting Clean Tech, Says Maruti Suzuki India Chairman

MSI has always endeavoured to align its strategies and policies with national priorities and societal needs, he said. "Our belief has been that the company will benefit most if, while enhancing its competitiveness, the economic and social needs of society are also met to the maximum extent possible."

"Our continued efforts to manufacture low-cost small cars has been in recognition of the economic condition of a large majority of citizens and their aspiration to own a comfortable and safe means of transport. Even as we produce more SUVs and higher cost cars to cater to a different market segment, we will never forget the needs of the large numbers who cannot afford expensive cars," he said.

As the company implement Maruti 3.0 it is evident that technology development would play a critical role in our future, he said. While Suzuki is going ahead with its own R&D Company that will concentrate on the development of new technologies, Maruti is strengthening their own capabilities and would concentrate on the current conventional technologies, he added. "Our engineering manpower has now become about 2,500."

"India is developing fast and aspires to become a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. This ambitious goal presents us with an opportunity and makes me believe that my dream of delivering 'joy of mobility' to as many Indians as possible will become a reality," said Maruti Suzuki India's Managing Director and CEO H Takeuchi.

In fiscal 2024, India's passenger vehicles market reached an unprecedented milestone, surpassing the highest-ever annual sales of over 40 lakh units.