Aviation Watchdog DGCA Slaps Fine On IndiGo

Informing the BSE about the fine, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

18 Nov 2025, 08:57 PM IST i
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo for violation related to instrument flight procedure at the Udaipur airport.

The penalty pertains to "implementation of Standard Instrument Departure (SID) Instrument Flight Procedure (IFP) formulated by the Company for Udaipur Airport, instead of being promulgated by Airport Authority of India (AAI) as mandated under Rule 133A of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, read along with DGCA CAR 9/EN para nos 2.2 and 2.34," it said in a filing.

IndiGo received the communication from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Nov. 17.

