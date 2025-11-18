Aviation Watchdog DGCA Slaps Fine On IndiGo

The penalty pertains to "implementation of Standard Instrument Departure (SID) Instrument Flight Procedure (IFP) formulated by the Company for Udaipur Airport, instead of being promulgated by Airport Authority of India (AAI) as mandated under Rule 133A of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, read along with DGCA CAR 9/EN para nos 2.2 and 2.34," it said in a filing.