IndiGo Flights Cancellations: Submit Roadmap For Crew Recruitment, Roster Restructuring, DGCA Tells Airline

To manage the immediate crisis, IndiGo has requested specific operational variations or exemptions from FDTL provisions up to Feb. 10, 2026, according to a release from the aviation regulator.

The airline has assured the DGCA that normalised operations will be fully restored by Feb. 10, 2026, but also admitted that more cancellations would continue for the next two to three days. To minimise future disruption, IndiGo plans to reduce its flight operations from Dec. 8.

In response, the DGCA has mandated several strict actions from the airline, including submission of a detailed roadmap for crew recruitment against aircraft induction. The airline needs to also immediately submit plans for crew training, roster restructuring, and safety-risk assessments.

IndiGo has also been directed to provide an outline of immediate steps to stabilise the current operations and reduce cancellations. The mandatory submission of fortnightly progress reports detailing operational improvements and roster stability are also required from the airline.

The DGCA teams conducted real-time field inspections, observing that passenger-handling manpower at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 was inadequate to manage the crisis.

IndiGo has been urgently instructed to increase manpower and strengthen passenger support services at all affected terminals. The DGCA will maintain strict, real-time monitoring of IndiGo’s performance throughout the recovery period.