Bullish On Int'l Expansion, IndiGo Says Amsterdam Important Point For Connecting Rest Of Europe, America

"I think the story now is by touching in Europe. The change is much more profound than just two new destinations. It's a change of product. It's a change in some of the partnerships. It's a change of profile," Elbers told PTI.

With a fleet of more than 400 planes, IndiGo flies to over 90 domestic and 40 overseas destinations, with the latest additions being the start of services to Manchester and Amsterdam on July 1 and 2, respectively.

Elbers said Amsterdam airport is great for connectivity and it certainly will become an important point to connect from here to the rest of Europe and North America.

The airline plans to add 10 new international destinations to its network in the current fiscal year ending March 2026. Other planned destinations include London, Copenhagen, and Athens.

In an interview with PTI in Amsterdam, a day after its inaugural flight landed in the Dutch city, the IndiGo CEO said the launches mark a new chapter in the airline's wonderful book and that more chapters are to come.

Elaborating on the internal changes in moving to long haul services, Elbers said IndiGo is a 'fit-for-purpose airline' and the carrier had one clear sort of product from the start.