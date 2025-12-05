Business NewsBusinessIndiGo CEO Says Flight Cancellations To Drop Below 1,000 On Saturday; Normalcy Expected By Dec 10-15
IndiGo CEO Says Flight Cancellations To Drop Below 1,000 On Saturday; Normalcy Expected By Dec 10-15

On a day when the airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights, or over half of its daily number of services, Elbers apologised for the major inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruptions.

05 Dec 2025, 06:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. (Photo: PTI Screengrab)</p></div>
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. (Photo: PTI Screengrab)
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday said the airline expects to have less than 1,000 flight cancellations on Saturday and that the situation is anticipated to normalise between Dec. 10-15, 2025.

On a day when the airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights, or over half of its daily number of services, Elbers, in a video message, apologised for the major inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruptions.

"Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards," Elbers said.

"With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help."

Aviation regulator DGCA has kept in abeyance the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, and gaps in planning the second phase implementation of these norms are one of the key factors for the current flight disruptions.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and generally operates around 2,300 flights daily.

