Average Speed Of Goods Trains At 2019-20 Level, Passenger Trains Slightly Better: Railways Data

In a letter to the Railway Board on Aug 4, Pranai Prabhakar, a senior railway official, associated with train operations, said "The initial grade pay of station masters and section controllers were made identical in the VIIth CPC (Central Pay Commission). Due to this there is a reluctance from the station masters category to apply for the train controllers post." According to him, since the controller's job, by its very nature, is highly intensive and demands sustained attention throughout their entire duty hours, very few from the feeder cadre now opt for the job.