Avenue Supermarts Q3FY26 Update: Radhakishan Damani-Backed D-Mart's Revenue Rises 13% To Rs 17,612 Crore

The board of the company is scheduled on January 10, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.