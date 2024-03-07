Avanitka Saraogi Of Balrampur Chini Mills On Factors Driving Sugar Production

The government's recent move to increase the floor price for sugarcane will not have an impact on Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., said Executive Director Avanitka Saraogi.

She also said the company will focus on ethanol production over sugar exports. If the El Nino weather pattern weakens, sugar production will go up and there will be enough stocks for consumption, exports and ethanol production.

She has never faced challenges in her role, as the company was in the hands of her late grandmother and that legacy is acknowledged. She is now the fourth-generation member of the promoter family to join the company.