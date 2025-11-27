Avada Group Plans To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore Over Next Five Years For Power Generation Business

Avaada Group is planning an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in different parts of the country over the next five years to help expand into power generation and associated businesses.

The renewables firm's solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm has filed documents with the regulator for its first share sale to the public, the group Chairman Vineet Mittal announced to reporters in Mumbai.

The group, which has around 6,000 employees at present, is looking to hire 10,000 people over the next three years as it expands, Mittal said.

The group currently possesses 6.1 GWp or Gigawatt-peak of solar power generation commissioned assets according to Mittal, and further said that the same amount will be taken up till 30 GWp over the coming five years.

The firm is also looking into wind power generation, and believes that the growth on that front will be faster than solar power in the coming years, Mittal stated. He further said that a fifth of overall generation will stem from wind power in the next five years.