Auto Sales Preview: Two-Wheelers Continue Recovery In February Led By Mass Segments

After years of muted sales, a recovery in sales of two-wheelers continued in February, led by higher sales in mass segments.

Two-wheeler industry wholesales are likely to see strong double-digit growth in February, helped by a low base, analysts said. Demand for two-wheelers at the retail level has also remained stable, they said.

Healthy momentum continues to be led by a recovery in mass segments and no price hikes in the past three months, after a series of quarterly increases in prices since 2020 will aid affordability, Nomura said.

Robust two-wheeler sales in February strengthened expectations of recovery in the sector, particularly in rural areas. This comes after a disproportionate rise in prices led to muted growth for years.