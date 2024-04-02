Auto Sales Mixed Trends In March: PVs And Two-Wheelers Race Ahead, While Tractors, CVs Lag

In the two-wheeler segment, the domestic motorcycle market grew 22%, while scooters saw a slower 2% growth, leading to downward sales momentum.

However, EV momentum was strong, with 15,250 units sold in March. Exports ended the year on a high, with a 22% rise at 91,972 units.

TVS Motor Co. sales rose 12% to 3,54,592 units, but missed average analysts' expectations of 19%.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. sales fell 5% in March, as compared with analysts' estimates of a 4% rise. Inventory levels are expected to be higher than other players, on the back of festive sales in April. The company expects higher double-digit growth for FY25, due to the 125cc segment doing well, premiumisation and EVs, according to Emkay Global.

Royal Enfield delivered 4.5% growth to 75,551 units, slightly lower than expectations of 7%. Recent competition from the likes of Triumph and Harley Davidson in the 400cc segment did not disrupt sales momentum for Eicher Motors Ltd., as per UBS.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported overall sales growth of 25% at 3,65,904 units. Two-wheeler sales were up 27% at 3.13 lakh units.

The company expects to launch the industry's first CNG-based bike for roughly Rs 80,000, said Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, while speaking at the 'Bajaj Beyond' event recently.