Auto Sales In January 2024: Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Jump On Strong Domestic Dispatches
Here's a look at how Indian automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
- Oldest First
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Jump On Strong Domestic Dispatches
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s total two-wheeler sales jumped 27% to 3.08 lakh units in December as healthy recovery continued in the two-wheeler market. The company’s sales were driven by domestic market with exports also gaining momentum.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total sales rose 24% to 3.56 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 6% to 47,762 units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 36% to 1.93 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports rose 14% to 1.15 lakh units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 7% On Delayed Sowing
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships fell 7% to 6,185 units as rural sentiments were hit by delayed Rabi sowing and lower water reservoir levels, the company said in an exchange filing.
"With overall improvement in Rabi sowing and as we move towards harvest season, we anticipate demand momentum to improve in the upcoming months," Escorts said in the filing.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales fell 6.7% to 5,817 units.
Exports fell 11% to 368 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their January sales figures on Thursday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships suggest that passenger vehicle sales rose in January due to inventory buildup at the beginning of the year.
Recovery in mass segments kept the two wheeler sales growth healthy, while the benefit of a low base will also reflect in the numbers.
Robust economic activity also helped the commercial vehicle sales in the month and the momentum is likely to continue, but tractor sales may remain soft for a few more months.