Auto Sales In January 2024: Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Jump On Strong Domestic Dispatches

Indian automakers are announcing their January sales figures on Thursday.

Auto dispatches to dealerships suggest that passenger vehicle sales rose in January due to inventory buildup at the beginning of the year.

Recovery in mass segments kept the two wheeler sales growth healthy, while the benefit of a low base will also reflect in the numbers.

Robust economic activity also helped the commercial vehicle sales in the month and the momentum is likely to continue, but tractor sales may remain soft for a few more months.