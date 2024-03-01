Auto Sales In February 2024: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Jump With Surge In Local Dispatches
Here's a look at how Indian automakers' sales fared in February.
Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Rise 42%
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships jumped 25% to 2.95 lakh units led by the surge in domestic dispatches.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Two-wheeler sales rose 25% to 2,94,684 units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 42% to 1,70,527 units.
Two-wheeler exports grew 8% to 1,24,157 units.
Three-wheeler sales up 16% to 51,978 units.
Total sales rose 24% to 3,46,662 units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 17% As Kharif Output Impacted
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships fell 17% year-on-year to 6,481 units in February as lingering issues of uneven monsoon, insufficient rainfall and diminished reservoirs impacted Kharif output, the company said in an exchange filing.
Expected improvements in the Rabi harvest and early signs of a normal monsoon next year may improve overall sentiments and drive an uptick in tractor sales in the next fiscal, the tractor maker said.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales fell nearly 17% to 6,041 units.
Exports declined 22% to 440 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their February sales figures on Friday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships suggest the recovery in two-wheeler sales continued in February, led by mass segments. A double-digit growth in wholesales and stable demand at the retail level indicate sustained recovery.
Passenger vehicle sales continued to be led by SUVs, despite declining orderbooks and higher discounts.
Tractor and commercial vehicle sales in the month remained weak as order inflows slowed down before the general elections.