Auto Sales In February 2024: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Jump With Surge In Local Dispatches

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships fell 17% year-on-year to 6,481 units in February as lingering issues of uneven monsoon, insufficient rainfall and diminished reservoirs impacted Kharif output, the company said in an exchange filing.

Expected improvements in the Rabi harvest and early signs of a normal monsoon next year may improve overall sentiments and drive an uptick in tractor sales in the next fiscal, the tractor maker said.

Sales Highlights (YoY):