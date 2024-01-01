Auto Sales In December 2023: M&M Utility Vehicle Sales Rise, Tractor Dispatches Fall Sharply

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s utility vehicle sales rose 24% to 35,171 units in December. The tractor sales witnessed higher-than-expected fall with decline in both domestic sales and exports.

"Retail momentum slowed down on account of tapering of agricultural activities, which is the norm in the month of December," Hemant Sikka, president of farm equipment sector, said in statement.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):