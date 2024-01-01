Auto Sales In December 2023: M&M Utility Vehicle Sales Rise, Tractor Dispatches Fall Sharply
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
M&M Utility Vehicle Sales Rise 24%, Tractor Dispatches Fall 18%
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s utility vehicle sales rose 24% to 35,171 units in December. The tractor sales witnessed higher-than-expected fall with decline in both domestic sales and exports.
"Retail momentum slowed down on account of tapering of agricultural activities, which is the norm in the month of December," Hemant Sikka, president of farm equipment sector, said in statement.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales of medium duty light commercial vehicles fell 22% to 12,668 units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 5% to 5,307 units.
Tractor sales fell 18% to 19,138 units.
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Rise On Robust Domestic Dispatches
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s total two-wheeler sales rose 15% to 2.83 lakh units in December as robust domestic dispatches offset slower growth in exports.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total sales rose 16% to 3.27 lakh units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 26% to 1.58 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports rose 3% to 1.25 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 27% to 43,805 units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 19% On Lower Domestic Sales
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships fell 19% to 4,536 units due to lower sales in the domestic market.
"Rural sentiments were impacted due to delay in crop harvest, lower rabi sowing, thus affecting both retail and wholesale," the company said in a statement.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales fell 17% to 4,131 units.
Exports fell 32% to 405 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their December sales figures on Monday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships suggest that passenger vehicle sales further slowed down in December due to weakening momentum post festive season, while two-wheeler demand sustained.
Commercial vehicle sales continue be driven by infrastructure development with medium and heavy vehicles leading the pack.
The enquiry trends at dealerships hint at a slight improvement in the demand for tractors. However, it may take a few months before the sales recover.