Auto Sales In August 2024 Live: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Clock Declines
Here’s a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto Sales In August 2024: Who Sold How Much?
Indian auto is entering the festive season with muted sales growth as oversized demand for oversized cars far comes off in the world’s third largest automotive industry.
Car wholesales—measured as dispatches from the factory floor to the dealership—may have seen a decline in August but two-wheelers are likely to have sustained the momentum, analysts indicated. Sales of commercial vehicles—including trucks and buses were likely subdued as the full impact of the monsoon is yet to play out.
Auto Sales In August 2024: TVS Motor
Total sales up 13% YoY at 391,588 units vs 345,848 units
Total 2W sales up 14% YoY at 378,841 units vs 332,110 units
Total EV sales up 4% YoY at 24,779 units vs 23,887 units
Total 3W sales down 7% YoY at 12,747 units vs 13,738
Total exports up 14% YoY at 99,976 units vs 87,515 units
Total 2W exports up 19% YoY at 89,768 units vs 75,491 units
Auto Sales In August 2024: Tata Motors
The Tata Motors exhibit at Prawaas 4.0 event in Bengaluru. (Source: Tata Motors)
Total domestic sales of Tata Motors Ltd. fell 8% year-on-year to 70,006 units in August 2024, as against 76,261 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.
Domestic wholesales of commercial vehicles---including trucks and buses of various shapes and sizes---fell 15% year-on-year to 25,864 units as against 30,748 units in the year-ago period.
Total car sales, including electric vehicles and exports, declined 3% year-on-year to 44,486 units, as against 45,933 units in the year-ago period.
Auto Sales In August 2024: Toyota India
The Toyota badge is seen on the steering wheel of a Camry in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg)
Total sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt. Ltd. rose 35% year-on-year to 30,879 units in August 2024, as against 22,910 units a year earlier.
"As we approach the festive season, demand for our products remains buoyant, and we are already witnessing increased consumer interest and higher footfall across all our dealerships," Sabari Manohar, vice president of Toyota Kirloskar's sales-service-used car business, said in a statement.
SUVs and MPVs continue to significantly contribute to the company's sales numbers, reflecting a growing preference for these segment vehicles.
This trend is not limited to major urban centres but extends to Tier-II and Tier-III markets as well, demonstrating widespread customer acceptance for Toyota offerings, Manohar said.
As a response to the market needs, the automaker reopened the bookings in August for the Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) models, available in both strong hybrid and petrol variants.
"With streamlined production and enhanced supply chain, we've reduced the waiting period, allowing us to commence bookings for the top-end grades," Manohar said. "Increased supply of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also enabled us to meet the market demand leading to reduced waiting period."
Auto Sales In August 2024: JSW MG Motor
MG Motor ZS EV. (Source: NDTV Profit)
Retail sales JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. rose 9% year-on-year to 4,571 units in August 2024. The company had sold 4,185 units in the year-ago period.
Over 35% of all retail sales---calculated as per vehicle registration data on the government's VAHAH website---were electric cars, which include the ZS EV and the Comet EV. On 11 September, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, in the Indian market.
Auto Sales In August 2024: Maruti Suzuki
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift at an Arena showroom in Lower Parel, Mumbai. (Source: Tushar Deep Singh/ NDTV Profit)
Total sales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. fell 3.9% year-o-year to 1.82 lakh units in August 2024. Domestic sales decreased 5.3% to 1.56 lakh units.