Auto Sales In August 2024 Live: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Clock Declines

Indian auto is entering the festive season with muted sales growth as oversized demand for oversized cars far comes off in the world’s third largest automotive industry.

Car wholesales—measured as dispatches from the factory floor to the dealership—may have seen a decline in August but two-wheelers are likely to have sustained the momentum, analysts indicated. Sales of commercial vehicles—including trucks and buses were likely subdued as the full impact of the monsoon is yet to play out.

Here’s a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by: