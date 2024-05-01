Auto Sales In April 2024 LIVE: Escorts Sees Decline On Muted Tractor Demand

Total sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. declined over the previous year as the uptake of commercial vehicles in the world's largest automotive market remained muted.

In April 2024,

Domestic tractor sales fell 1.2% YoY to 7,168 units.

Tractor exports rose 10.9% YoY to 347 units.

Total tractor sales fell 0.7% YoY to 7,515 units.

"Despite the festive season shifting to April this year, the demand for tractors was impacted due to ongoing elections, low reservoir levels, decreased haulage, and moderate rabi output," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"However, we expect sentiments to improve post elections, especially with forecasts predicting near- to above-normal monsoon this year."