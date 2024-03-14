Aurobindo Pharma To Commence Production At Andhra Pen G Facility In Two Years

"We are doing the Pen-G project. We are in the process of installation and commissioning which we expect to do in the next two months. Also, we are putting up a forward derivative plant for Pen-G. It should get operational by April or May. We are working very hard to make it faster. Trial production will be starting any time. Commercial production may start in June and ramping up to full capacity we can think of the second quarter of FY25," the official said at a media briefing.