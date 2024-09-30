NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAurobindo Pharma Share Price Declines After US FDA Issues 10 Observations For Telangana Facility
ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Declines After US FDA Issues 10 Observations For Telangana Facility

The US FDA inspected Aurobindo Pharma's facility in Telangana between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27.

30 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The inspection was conducted between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 at an API <ins>manufacturing</ins> facility. </p><p>(Representative image. Source: Company website)</p></div>
The inspection was conducted between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 at an API manufacturing facility.

(Representative image. Source: Company website)

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s share price fell over 4% on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administrator issued 10 observations following the inspection at the company's facility in Telangana.

The inspection was conducted between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, the Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drugmaker said in an exchange filing.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Unit-II, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, situated at Gaddapotharam Village IDA, Jinnaram Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana," the company said in the filing.

"The inspection closed with 10 observations," it said. The observations are "procedural in nature" and will be responded to within the stipulated time, it said.

ALSO READ

Lupin Pithampur Facility Gets Six Observations From US FDA
Opinion
Lupin Pithampur Facility Gets Six Observations From US FDA
Read More

Notably, Aurobindo Pharma was also in the news last week after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a "sell" rating. The brokerage issued a target price of Rs 1,333, which projected a potential downside of 12% against the then market price.

In the quarter ended June 2024, Aurobindo Pharma had logged a 61% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 918 crore. The company's revenue grew 10% to Rs 7,567 crore.

ALSO READ

Aurobindo Pharma's New Injectable Facility Recieves USFDA Approval For First Product
Opinion
Aurobindo Pharma's New Injectable Facility Recieves USFDA Approval For First Product
Read More
Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Declines After US FDA Issues 10 Observations For Telangana Facility

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 4.49% to a low of Rs 1,443.5 apiece on the NSE. The stock later pared losses to trade 2.21% lower at Rs 1,447.90 apiece, compared with a 1.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:49 p.m.

The stock has risen 36.3% so far this year and 61.6% over the last 12 months. The stock's total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.88 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.1.

Twenty out of the 29 analysts tracking the company have a "buy" rating on the stock, five suggest a "hold" and four have a "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.6%.

ALSO READ

Aurobindo Pharma To Start Production At Chinese Facility From Q3, Says CFO
Opinion
Aurobindo Pharma To Start Production At Chinese Facility From Q3, Says CFO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT