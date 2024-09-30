Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Declines After US FDA Issues 10 Observations For Telangana Facility

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s share price fell over 4% on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administrator issued 10 observations following the inspection at the company's facility in Telangana.

The inspection was conducted between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, the Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drugmaker said in an exchange filing.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Unit-II, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, situated at Gaddapotharam Village IDA, Jinnaram Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana," the company said in the filing.

"The inspection closed with 10 observations," it said. The observations are "procedural in nature" and will be responded to within the stipulated time, it said.