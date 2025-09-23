Aurobindo Pharma Eyes 'Significant Portion' Of $7 Billion Osteoporosis Drug Market

Pharmaceutical giant Aurobindo Pharma is set to enter the global market for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone treatments with its version of Denosumab, a biosimilar drug.

Following the announcement of successful Phase 3 clinical study results, the company is preparing for regulatory filings in major Western markets and setting its sights on a significant portion of a global market currently valued at $7 billion, according to Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of the biologics, vaccines, and peptides businesses at Aurobindo Pharma.

“So the drug has a market potential of around $7 billion globally, with entrants in biosimilars shaping the market probably from late 2025. We just announced a strong Phase 3 result for this biosimilar with regulatory filings planned for the US, EU and other key markets beginning from January 2026,” Makkapati said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

He explained that the drug is meant to treat bone-related ailments. “Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody that is used primarily to treat conditions such as osteoporosis and bone metastasis from cancer.”

He expressed confidence in a swift approval process in Europe. “We are looking at around a 9- to 10-month window for approval in Europe with the UK and Health Canada. So I expect the product to be approved by the end of 2026,” he said.