August Auto Sales Preview: TVS, Bajaj's Momentum Continues; M&M, Maruti And Tata Motors To Disappoint

The saving grace for the auto industry growth has been two-wheelers, especially in fiscal 2025. After posting low double-digit growth between April-June and July as well, companies might post growth but quantum might just be lower. This is because wholesales have grown faster than retails in this time frame and two-wheeler makers might have built in some inventory before the start of the festive season.

For August, TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. are expected to sustain growth momentum. TVS is expected to report high single digits and low double digits led by good growth in scooters and 125-cc push. Bajaj Auto is also expected to show good growth. Key to note will be its three wheeler growth. Hero and Eicher are expected to see a subdued growth.

This month also saw launches from two-wheeler makers, with Ola Electric launching the electric bike and TVS launching the Jupiter 110 and Royal Enfield launching the Guerilla 450.

One thing to note will be if Ola Electric reports monthly sales numbers similar to other two-wheeler makers. However, brokerages haven’t given any estimates for the same yet.